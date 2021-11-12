Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 879,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,283 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.53% of Pentair worth $59,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 134.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 116.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.