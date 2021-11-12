Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $46.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.60% of Ternium worth $46,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 171.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter valued at $3,391,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 5.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

