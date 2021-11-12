Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 270,549 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 270,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of TC Energy worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.54 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

