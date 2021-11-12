Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,176,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after buying an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,118,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

