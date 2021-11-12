Martinrea International Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.38.

MRE stock opened at C$10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$872.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$10.31 and a 52 week high of C$16.27.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

