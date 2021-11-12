MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAVBF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAVBF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

