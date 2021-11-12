Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics makes up 1.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 9.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $119,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,975 shares in the last quarter.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,814 shares of company stock worth $804,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

