Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,416,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,188,000. Centene comprises 2.3% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Centene by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

