Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 20,798 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,798 shares during the quarter. LivaNova comprises about 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $96,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $49.44 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

