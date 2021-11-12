Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 21,723 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

