Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JMACU) Quiet Period Will End on November 17th

Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JMACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxpro Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JMACU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

