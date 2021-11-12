McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s payout ratio is -135.29%.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

