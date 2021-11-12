McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 679,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.