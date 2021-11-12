Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.94. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 2,739 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTL. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

