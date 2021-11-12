MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.20. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 8,801 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 in the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $16,668,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,184,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

