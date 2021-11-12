MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.20. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 8,801 shares.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 in the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.