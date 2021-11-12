MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%.

MDWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,118. The company has a market cap of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. MediWound has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

