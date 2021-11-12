Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,894 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Medtronic worth $606,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

