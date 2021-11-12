Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

