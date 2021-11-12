Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 320.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 55,981 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $50,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 29,140.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 180.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.95.

Biogen stock opened at $266.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.46 and its 200-day moving average is $312.25. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.40 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

