Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $178,000 Holdings in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Viveve Medical were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the period. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIVE opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viveve Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 109.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Viveve Medical Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

