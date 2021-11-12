Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 8,512.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

