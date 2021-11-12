Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.57 and a 1 year high of $133.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

