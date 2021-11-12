Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $348,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock worth $3,416,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.