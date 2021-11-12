Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

