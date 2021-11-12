MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 36,046 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,046 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.