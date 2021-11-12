MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 542.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,697,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

