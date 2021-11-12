MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

