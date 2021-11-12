MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

WRB opened at $81.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $82.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

