MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.