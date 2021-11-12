MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,877 shares of company stock worth $9,034,695. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

