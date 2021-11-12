MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,769,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

