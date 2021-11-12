Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.36.

Shares of TSE MRU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$65.46. 100,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$65.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.82.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

