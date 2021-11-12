Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 16,134 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 107,560.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 1,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,886 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

