Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 34,832 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 112,361.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

