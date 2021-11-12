Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 11,043 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 110,430.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodward by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

