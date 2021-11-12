Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 119,892.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,406,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after acquiring an additional 178,827 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

