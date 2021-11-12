Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 104,864.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $133.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

