Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 248,710.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cabot by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.