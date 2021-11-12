Mettalex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $574,125.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Mettalex has a market cap of $2.10 million and $574,125.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00002913 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,560,696.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.54 or 0.07227098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,020.29 or 0.99768625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

