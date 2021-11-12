MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,243 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

