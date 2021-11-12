Michael Hawker Buys 4,400 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) insider Michael Hawker purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$22.61 ($16.15) per share, with a total value of A$99,484.00 ($71,060.00).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 108.13%.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

