Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $461.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.68 million and the highest is $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.04. 314,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,457. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $207.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.