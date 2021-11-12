Millennium Management LLC Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 648.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,507 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,279,000 after purchasing an additional 79,260 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

