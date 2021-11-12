Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of H&E Equipment Services worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.