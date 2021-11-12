Millennium Management LLC Sells 248,944 Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 523,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Shares of LCAAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

