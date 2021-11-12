Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,266,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,194,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of CareMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $50,008,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CareMax alerts:

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02. CareMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.