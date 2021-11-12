Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.56

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
