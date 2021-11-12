Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.56

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.