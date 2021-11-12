Milton C. Ault III Purchases 145,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

