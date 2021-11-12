MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 46.8% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00007029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $48.55 million and approximately $113,380.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00345430 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,791,164 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

