Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $487,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,193,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00.

MIME opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

